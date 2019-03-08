Rotarians help guides raise hundreds towards cost of jamboree trip

Dunmow Rotary Club president Willie Fraiser with guides and rangers who prepared and served the brunch. Picture: CONTRIBUTED Archant

Dunmow Rotary Club has raised £700 for a group of west Essex guides and rangers, for a trip to a jamboree in Croatia.

Willie Fraiser, club president, organised a fundraising brunch at the Rowena Davey Centre on July 28, attended by 70 guests.

The guests were greeted by the guides and rangers as well as their leaders, who all cooked and served sausages, bacon, scrambled eggs, mushrooms, beans and tomatoes, followed by fresh fruit as well as tea and coffee.

Whilst in Croatia, the guides will meet other local guides and also visit Venice and Slovenia.

Traditional pub games were also on offer, such as skittles and shove halfpenny. The event finished with two musicians performing well-known numbers.

The club's next fundraising event will be a metal detecting rally in Thaxted on August 31. Anyone wishing to join should pre-register by contacting Barry Clark for further details at: barryclark1947@outlook.com.