Witnesses sought after driver 'failed to stop' following M11 collision

PUBLISHED: 15:18 15 May 2019

A collision took place on the M11 between Stansted and Harlow.

A collision took place on the M11 between Stansted and Harlow.

Archant

Officers investigating a collision on the M11 yesterday morning (Tuesday) are appealing for witnesses after a driver involved failed to stop following the incident.

Police were called by paramedics from the East of England Ambulance Service shortly before 6.30am, with reports that a motorcycle rider had been seriously injured after being in collision with a black saloon car between junctions 8, at Stansted, and junction 7, at Harlow.

The motorcycle rider, a man in his 50s, was taken to hospital with serious but non-life-changing injuries.

A spokesman for Essex Police said: "We are keen to speak to anyone who witnessed the collision or was driving along the road at the time and has dash cam footage either of the incident or in the lead up to it.

"We would particularly like to speak to the two people who stopped immediately following the collision to help the motorcyclist."

Anyone with information is asked to contact Chigwell Roads Policing Unit on 101, quoting incident 120 of May 14.

Information can also be given anonymously to independent charity Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111 or visiting crimestoppers-uk.org.

