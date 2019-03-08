Drama group performing version of beloved Tom Hanks film- and they want you to audition

The Dunmow Players rehearsing for their 2018 production of Little Shop of Horrors. Picture: DUNMOW PLAYERS Archant

The Dunmow Players are hoping to have a big impact with their next production based on a beloved Tom Hanks film, and they are inviting members of the public to audition, with no experience necessary.

The Dunmow Players performed Priscilla Queen of the Desert in 2017. The Dunmow Players performed Priscilla Queen of the Desert in 2017.

The drama group will be performing Big The Musical, based on the 1988 film, from April 16-18, and are holding a read through on Monday and auditions on October 28.

Chairman Jennifer Davis, who had her stage debut two years ago at 50-years-old, when the players performed Priscilla Queen of the Desert, said: "We want to spread the web as wide as possible. Anyone thinking they want to audition, we don't turn anyone down at all. Anyone who wants to be part of the Dunmow Players can be. I was on the stage for very first time when we did Pricilla Queen of the Desert and it was such a fantastic experience."

In the film, 12-year-old Josh Baskin makes a wish at fairground to be "big" and wakes up the next day transformed into a grown man, played with infectious enthusiasm by Tom Hanks. Guided by his best friend Billy, Josh travels to New York and starts work at a toy company, while his colleagues try to figure out what exactly is so different about him.

Dunmow Players performed Sister Act in 2016. Dunmow Players performed Sister Act in 2016.

The company travelled to the West End to see Big The Musical, playing at the Dominion Theatre, to get some inspiration for their own version.

"We chose Big because for the last few years we have staged separate shows for adults and children but in 2012 we did Oliver starring children and adults, and that was really popular. We wanted to do something for the kids and our last couple of shows haven't been really family orientated," Jennifer said.

An introduction and read through will be held on Monday at the Rowena Davey Day Centre, 7-9pm. Auditions will be held on October 28, with a dance workshop and auditions for young people between 6-8pm, adult auditions between 7-9pm. The players are not only holding auditions for the main cast but also smaller roles and members of the ensemble.