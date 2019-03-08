Dozens of weapons handed in during two-week firearms amnesty

Nearly 50 firearms were handed in to police during a two-week firearms surrender.

The initiative ran from July 20 until August 4 and encouraged anyone who had a gun which they didn't want, need or have a licence for to hand it in to officers.

According to the terms of the initiative, anyone who possessed a firearm illegally would not face prosecution for the illegal possession at the point of surrender.

In total, police said 47 firearms and a 581 rounds of ammunition were handed in.

Items surrendered included a one inch calibre military signal gun, a Second World War .38 service revolver, a Mauser 7.65 pistol, a Colt .45 single-action revolver, and eight shotguns.

Detective Superintendent Nick Gossett, from the Kent and Essex Serious Crime Directorate, said: "There has been a really positive response to the firearm surrender and I want to thank all those who took part.

"Even one gun handed in to us is one fewer gun that could get into the hands of a criminal and be used to threaten, create fear or harm someone.

"Our officers regularly carry out proactive operations to tackle criminals using weapons and target those who are possessing them illegally.

"We've carried out a number of warrants in the last year where we've seized a significant number of illegally held firearms and this surrender is just another way we're protecting Essex."