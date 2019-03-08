Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Dozens of weapons handed in during two-week firearms amnesty

PUBLISHED: 08:03 12 August 2019 | UPDATED: 08:03 12 August 2019

Essex Police

Essex Police

Archant

Nearly 50 firearms were handed in to police during a two-week firearms surrender.

The initiative ran from July 20 until August 4 and encouraged anyone who had a gun which they didn't want, need or have a licence for to hand it in to officers.

According to the terms of the initiative, anyone who possessed a firearm illegally would not face prosecution for the illegal possession at the point of surrender.

In total, police said 47 firearms and a 581 rounds of ammunition were handed in.

Items surrendered included a one inch calibre military signal gun, a Second World War .38 service revolver, a Mauser 7.65 pistol, a Colt .45 single-action revolver, and eight shotguns.

Detective Superintendent Nick Gossett, from the Kent and Essex Serious Crime Directorate, said: "There has been a really positive response to the firearm surrender and I want to thank all those who took part.

"Even one gun handed in to us is one fewer gun that could get into the hands of a criminal and be used to threaten, create fear or harm someone.

"Our officers regularly carry out proactive operations to tackle criminals using weapons and target those who are possessing them illegally.

"We've carried out a number of warrants in the last year where we've seized a significant number of illegally held firearms and this surrender is just another way we're protecting Essex."

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Man, 25, dies following collision in Hatfield Heath

A man has died following a collision in Hatfield Heath.

Action group makes call for rethink over airport expansion plan

The view from the air traffic control tower at Stansted Airport.

Firms come together to show their support for A120 campaign

The proposed route of the new dualled A120 between Braintree and Kelvedon. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Great Bardfield Bridge to close for a month for ‘vital’ repairs

Great Bardfield Bridge will be closed for approximately five weeks this summer. Picture: GOOGLE IMAGES

Rural centre in appeal for volunteers to help grow range of services

Rainbow Rural often holds fun days for families, such as this one last year. Picture: SAFFRON PHOTO

Most Read

Man, 25, dies following collision in Hatfield Heath

A man has died following a collision in Hatfield Heath.

Action group makes call for rethink over airport expansion plan

The view from the air traffic control tower at Stansted Airport.

Firms come together to show their support for A120 campaign

The proposed route of the new dualled A120 between Braintree and Kelvedon. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Great Bardfield Bridge to close for a month for ‘vital’ repairs

Great Bardfield Bridge will be closed for approximately five weeks this summer. Picture: GOOGLE IMAGES

Rural centre in appeal for volunteers to help grow range of services

Rainbow Rural often holds fun days for families, such as this one last year. Picture: SAFFRON PHOTO

Latest from the Dunmow Broadcast

Action group makes call for rethink over airport expansion plan

The view from the air traffic control tower at Stansted Airport.

Dozens of weapons handed in during two-week firearms amnesty

Essex Police

APPLICATION FOR A PREMISES LICENCE (Sections 17 or 71 of the Act)

Public Notice

DIY pensions: why you can’t rely on the state

You're better off sorting your own pension out rather than rely on the government, says Peter Sharkey. Picture: Getty Images

Man, 25, dies following collision in Hatfield Heath

A man has died following a collision in Hatfield Heath.
Drive 24