'Don't clip my wings!' Annabell, 8, writes to Boris Johnson about Christmas play delay

Annabell Leach decided to write to Boris Johnson after her Christmas play was postponed because of the General Election. Picture: KATIE LEACH Archant

When eight-year-old primary school pupil Annabell Leach discovered her Christmas play was going to be postponed, she decided to take it up with the man she held responsible.... Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

Annabell, a Year 4 student at Great Dunmow Primary School, and her classmates were due to perform Five Golden Rings on December 12, the date of the general election.

However, the school hall will now be used as a polling station on the day and the play has been delayed until December 18.

Annabell had been due to play a calling bird in the play.

In an e-mail to Mr Johnson, which Annabell typed out on her mum's phone, she wrote: "Dear Boris Johnson, My Christmas play was supposed to be on December 12 but because of the elections it has been changed.

I'm not happy that I don't get to do my Christmas play on that day. Why can't you do it another day? I would like to have plays on days of elections. I don't know who my mum and dad are voting for but good luck. I would like to hear more. Yours sincerely Annabell Leach, aged 8."

Annabell's mum, Katie Leach, 42, said: "She came home and said 'I want to write to Boris Johnson'. I was quite impressed, I thought 'why not?'"

Annabell said: "It's just stupid that you can't have a play on elections because whatever day it is you can still do stuff."

Head teacher Kevin Watts said: "I was not surprised that Annabell had written to the prime minister. The pupils really look forward to the Christmas production and the fact that it wasn't able to be performed on a date that was decided during the summer was disappointing for lots of the pupils.

"We have external bookings for our hall during the week so it was difficult to find an available night as our school dates are scheduled in September. The priority was to find another available evening that we could perform to the pupil's families and friends."

Despite the delay, Annabell is looking forward to performing Five Golden Rings, in which she plays a calling bird.

She said: "I am just walking around with a mobile phone. It's a big speaking part because I have 25 lines."

Annabell is yet to hear back from the prime minister.