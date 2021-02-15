Published: 9:54 AM February 15, 2021

Ezra is one of two dogs with cropped ears handed in to Danaher Animal Home in Wethersfield - Credit: Danaher Animal Home / RSPCA

Two dogs whose ears were cropped are searching for new homes, after arriving at Danaher Animal Home in Wethersfield.

The RSPCA said they had received a 621 percent increase in the number of reports of ear cropping made to them in the last six years. From 2015 to 2020, they had 279 reports of the practice to their emergency hotline.

Ezra and Rambo, Anatolian shepherd dogs, were two of four dogs signed over to RSPCA officers by their previous owners.

Both dogs are large and strong and would suit new owners with experience with big breeds and homes with large gardens for them to enjoy and explore.

Rambo has been handed in to Danaher Animal Home in Wethersfield - Credit: Danaher Animal Home / RSPCA

Danaher animal manager Craig Horsler said: “Both dogs are really happy, friendly shepherd’s despite the fact that they’ve had their ears cruelly cropped.

“Ezra is a gentle, sociable dog and loves the company of other dogs so may be able to live with another dog. She’s a loving, affectionate dog who loves to be stroked and spend time with people.

“Rambo is a laid-back gentleman but can be strong on the lead and can sometimes be over-excited. He loves human attention and enjoys laying next to you for fuss. He loves to spend time outside and socialises well with other dogs."

Ear cropping is illegal in England and Wales.

Some dogs with cropped ears find common everyday routines difficult - such as grooming or putting on a collar or harness. Others can find it difficult to communicate as dogs use their ears to express how they’re feeling.

Anyone who suspects someone is cropping dogs’ ears should report their information to the RSPCA on 0300 1234 999.

If you would like to rehome the dogs, contact the rehoming centre on 0300 111 4321 for more information.