Lila the Shar Pei was taken to the RSPCA Danaher Animal Home in Wethersfield - Credit: RSPCA

A dog who was left behind when her owner moved away was rescued by the RSPCA and has appeared on TV this week.

The Dog Rescuers features Lila, a seven-year-old Shar Pei.

Neighbours cared for Lila after the owner left.

Inspector Jess Dayes took Lila to the RSPCA Danaher Animal Home for a check-over.

Vets found she had some issues with her eyes, as well as inflamed ears.

Lila was suffering from entropion - a common problem with Shar Pei dogs.

It is caused by their excess skin folds where the eyelid rolls in towards the eyeball, causing fur and eyelashes to rub and irritate the surface of the eye.

Lila had already had an operation as a puppy to get rid of the excess skin around her eyes but needed another operation, which was successfully carried out by RSPCA vet Robert Lees.

Lila has now been rehomed to a new loving family.

Comedian Alan Davies hosts the programme, which follows RSPCA officers as they do their job.

Watch Lila via catch-up in episode eight of season 10 on My5.





