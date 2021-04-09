News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Dunmow Broadcast > News

'This is my life version 2.0' - Doctor marks Covid anniversary with fundraising efforts

Author Picture Icon

Matt Adams

Published: 7:30 PM April 9, 2021   
Dr Deb Ghosh shaved off his hair to raise funds for St Clare Hospice and the British Liver Trust.

Dr Deb Ghosh shaved off his hair to raise funds for St Clare Hospice and the British Liver Trust. - Credit: St Clare Hospice

A Takeley doctor has marked the anniversary of his journey fighting COVID-19 by shaving his head to support his local hospice.

Dr Deb Ghosh, 53, a gastroenterology consultant from Princess Alexandra Hospice decided to raise funds for St Clare Hospice and the British Liver Trust, and has already raised more than £400.

As well as shaving his head, he will be taking part in the St Clare 10K run on April 11.

Dr Deb Ghosh will be running the St Clare 10k race on Sunday April 11.

Dr Deb Ghosh will be running the St Clare 10k race on Sunday April 11. - Credit: St Clare Hospice

Dr Ghosh said: “Working as a consultant in gastroenterology at Princess Alexandra Hospital, I
have cared for many patients who have had terminal liver disease and have needed the support
of St Clare Hospice. I know they provide outstanding care to our palliative liver patients, and I
want to repay the support they give by fundraising for them.”

Dr Ghosh’s challenge is also motivated by his experiencing of surviving coronavirus, which he
suffered from in March and April 2020, and he wanted to mark the anniversary by making
a fresh start:

“The day I chose to shave my head marked the one-year anniversary of the day that my Covid
fever first started.

You may also want to watch:

"I was admitted to hospital on April 2 2020 with severe COVID pneumonia and low oxygen levels. I honestly thought that I might not make it out alive from the hospital, I really was facing death.

"It felt like the first day of my new life when I came home on April 11, having recovered. It is meaningful that the St Clare 10K run is also on 11th April, the anniversary of me surviving COVID.”

Dr Deb Ghosh before his head shave challenge

Dr Deb Ghosh before his head shave challenge. - Credit: St Clare Hospice

Most Read

  1. 1 No 11th hour reprieve for Finchingfield homes plan
  2. 2 Dogs seized and three arrested following police operation on Braintree Road, Dunmow 
  3. 3 Two charged in connection with Dunmow burglary
  1. 4 Rise in dog thefts during lockdown, says charity
  2. 5 Prince Philip dies: Essex officials pay tribute to Duke of Edinburgh
  3. 6 Train operator used over 26,500 litres of disinfectant
  4. 7 Great Easton pub sells at auction
  5. 8 Dunmow teenager is officially a Guinness World Record-breaker
  6. 9 New Dunmow school approved but safety fears aired
  7. 10 Farleigh Hospice to host wooftastic walk in May

Dr Ghosh added: “Having Covid has changed my life like nothing else. Shaving my head also represents starting my life again, a year after Covid changed it forever.

"This is my life version 2.0. There is a famous Chinese proverb which says – ‘we have two lives, and the second begins when we realise we only have one.’ This feels so very true to me now, having being faced with almost dying myself.

“My experience of surviving Covid has really made me appreciate my life, and how lucky I am to be alive. I want to raise funds for St Clare Hospice because they help to make every moment count for people at the end of their lives.”

You can donate to Dr Deb Ghosh’s fundraiser here: https://uk.virginmoneygiving.com/DGhosh

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

The beer garden at The Plough, Great Chesterford. Photo: Andra Maciuca.

Shop Local

April 12: Five pub gardens and five shops you can visit in Uttlesford

Andra Maciuca

Author Picture Icon
DLP-3179

Doorbell crimes in Thaxted see one ‘ripped off’ before suspect flees

Andra Maciuca

Author Picture Icon
Stolen saddles during High Easter burglary

Tens of thousands of pounds worth of horse riding gear stolen in High...

Andra Maciuca

Author Picture Icon
Police are investigating a dog theft incident in Little Dunmow

Essex Police

Laptops and jewellery stolen during Dunmow burglary

Andra Maciuca

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus