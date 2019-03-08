Advanced search

Do you know this man? Police looking for man known to "frequent" Braintree

PUBLISHED: 11:37 30 September 2019 | UPDATED: 11:37 30 September 2019

Essex Police want to speak to Kyle Nicholls, 35, and known to spend time in Braintree. Picture: ESSEX POLICE

Essex Police want to speak to Kyle Nicholls, 35, and known to spend time in Braintree. Picture: ESSEX POLICE

Police would like to speak to a man about theft and fraud reports in Great Dunmow and Braintree between August 7 and August 19.

Kyle Nicholls, 35, is 6ft 2ins tall and is known to frequent Braintree.

Anyone with information is asked to call Saffron Walden police station on 101.

You can also report information online by visiting www.essex.police.uk or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

