Advanced search

Council hopes to crack down on fly-parking as new group is launched

PUBLISHED: 08:08 07 November 2019

Council chamber at Uttlesford District Council. Photo: UDC

Council chamber at Uttlesford District Council. Photo: UDC

Archant

A group dedicated to tackling 'fly-parking' by people who don't want to pay to park at Stansted Airport has been set up by Uttlesford District Council (UDC).

The task and finish group, made up of three councillors, intend to investigate the problem and then report back with recommendations to the authority's scrutiny committee.

Fly-parking is when drivers park on the kerbside, in laybys or grass verges sometimes for a long period of time. Although legal, unless a traffic regulation order has been put in place, it can lead to driveways and footpaths being obstructed.

Councillor Melvin Caton, who will co-ordinate the group, after he brought up the issue at September's scrutiny meeting, said: "It was a key issue people raised on the doorstep at the local elections last year. People were quite vociferous about the issue and the fact that even if they did report the parking issue, nothing appeared to happen. "Ideally there could be some sort of support for yellow lines on local roads and residents' parking schemes from the airport. I just think both the local authority and organisations could do better."

Parking restrictions on the highway are the responsibility of Essex County Council, with delegation to the North Essex Parking Partnership (NEPP) in Uttlesford.

In some cases, residents set up a parking scheme, where they pay for a parking permit on local roads, Cllr Caton explained.

A hotline which people can call to report fly-parking has received more than 100 calls a year "recently", which shows the main areas of concern include Takeley and Stansted Mountfitchet, according to a report prepared for Tuesday's scrutiny committee.

A spokesman for Stansted Airport said: "On-street airport-related parking is a matter we take very seriously as demonstrated through the collaborative and extensive work of the fly-parking task force, which includes not just the airport but also NEPP and all the relevant local authorities.

"If residents suspect there may be an issue in their area they can report this via a dedicated freephone number, details of which are available on UDC's website."

It is thought the task and finish group is looking to begin its work in January.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Fate of former prisoner of war camp in Hatfield Heath could be determined by the Government after developer appeal

One of the surviving buildings at former camp, which is believed to have held up to 1,500 Italian, German and Austrian prisoners of war. Picture: JIM BRADLEY

Where to watch fireworks in and around Saffron Walden, Newport, Dunmow and Cambridge

The fireworks night in Saffron Walden.

Caravan fire in Little Dunmow was started ‘deliberately’

Fire fighters were called to a caravan fire in Little Dunmow on Saturday (November 2) evening. Picture: ARCHANT

Spectacular fireworks display organised by Great Dunmow Round Table- despite soggy start

The Dunmow Round Table held a fireworks and bonfire evening on Saturday (November 2) at the town's recreation ground. Picture: SAFFRON PHOTO

Shake-up at district council revealed following defections

Uttlesford District Council

Most Read

Fate of former prisoner of war camp in Hatfield Heath could be determined by the Government after developer appeal

One of the surviving buildings at former camp, which is believed to have held up to 1,500 Italian, German and Austrian prisoners of war. Picture: JIM BRADLEY

Where to watch fireworks in and around Saffron Walden, Newport, Dunmow and Cambridge

The fireworks night in Saffron Walden.

Caravan fire in Little Dunmow was started ‘deliberately’

Fire fighters were called to a caravan fire in Little Dunmow on Saturday (November 2) evening. Picture: ARCHANT

Spectacular fireworks display organised by Great Dunmow Round Table- despite soggy start

The Dunmow Round Table held a fireworks and bonfire evening on Saturday (November 2) at the town's recreation ground. Picture: SAFFRON PHOTO

Shake-up at district council revealed following defections

Uttlesford District Council

Latest from the Dunmow Broadcast

Dunmow Atlantis swimmers impress in pool once again

Dunmow Atlantis swimmer Damon Elliott

Council hopes to crack down on fly-parking as new group is launched

Council chamber at Uttlesford District Council. Photo: UDC

Windmill is added to list of buildings at risk of decay by heritage trust

Thaxted windmill. Picture: Saffron Photo

Barnham at Saffron Walden Town Hall - circus thrills in a stage musical

In rehearsal: Barnham will be at Saffron Walden Town Hall from November 13-16.

Hear the battles, the journey into the underworld and the tragedy of lovers Dido and Aeneas - the Aeneid performed live in Latin at St John’s College, Cambridge

Dame Emma Kirkby and Llewelyn Morgan in Arms and A Man
Drive 24