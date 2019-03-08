Display of vintage tractors makes for a special open day at Rainbow Rural Centre

Rides on mini chariots were available during the open day. Picture: CONTRIBUTED Archant

Vintage tractors took part in a ploughing event which raised funds for a Barnston farm that provides activities for disabled and vulnerable people.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Tractors were on display during the open day at the Rainbow Rural Centre. Picture: CONTRIBUTED Tractors were on display during the open day at the Rainbow Rural Centre. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

You may also want to watch:

As well as watching the ploughing demonstations, visitors at Rainbow Rural Centre's open day on September 22 explored the gardens, met the horses and refreshments.

Carol Monk, farm owner said: "The atmosphere for the day was lovely, and after the initial drop of rain, the sun came out and everyone had a lovely time. The activity that stood out for me was watching and listening to all the brightly coloured vintage tractors ploughing our field. These old tractors have a certain sound that is very appealing, and if you are old enough, takes you back in time when most villages would hear this as Autumn arrived."

Rainbow Rural Centre held several open days during spring and summer and their next open event is expected to be in April 2020.