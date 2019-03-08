Dispersal order in Great Notley this evening after fireworks fired at police officers and cars
PUBLISHED: 16:32 05 November 2019
A dispersal order will be in place in Great Notley this evening (November 5), after fireworks were fired at moving cars, police officers and towards houses.
Essex Police received several reports of anti-social behaviour involving large groups of people in the Notley Green area on Thursday (October 31).
A dispersal order will be in place between 5pm tonight and 1am tomorrow because of concerns this behaviour could happen again and gives officers the power to order those causing anti-social behaviour to leave the area.
Breaching any direction given under the order is a criminal offence.
The order covers the village green, Notley Green, Pochard Way, Penshurst Place, Cuckoo Way, Highclere Road and Framlingham Way.
Inspector Colin Cox said: "Aiming fireworks at people and property is extremely dangerous and completely reckless.
"We want to ensure people can enjoy fireworks night safely without a repeat of this dangerous behaviour from Halloween night."
To report any incidents to 101, or 999 in an emergency.