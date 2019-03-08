Police linking knifepoint Stansted Mountfitchet burglary with Great Notley incident

Police are appealing for information after the burglaries which occured on Sunday (September 1). Archant

Essex Police are appealing for information about an aggravated burglary in Stansted Mountfitchet where a victim was threatened with a knife, and a Great Notley burglary, both which happened on Sunday evening (September 1).

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Detectives are linking the two incidents, the first of which occured in Great Notley at around 9.10pm.

An Essex Police spokesperson said: "We were called with reports that four men had forced entry into an address on London Road in Great Notley around 9.10pm, stole jewellery from the property and left around 9.20pm in a white Audi Q2.

You may also want to watch:

"A short time later at around 9.50pm, we received a report that four men travelling in a white Audi Q2 had forced entry into an address on West Road in Stansted.

"It was also reported that one of the occupants was threatened with a knife, whilst other occupants were assaulted and verbally threatened. A number of jewellery items were taken and one victim was treated for minor injuries."

The spokesperson added: "Our detectives would like to speak to anyone who has information about either incident or if you were in the areas around the time and witnessed any suspicious behaviour or have dash cam footage. We're also keen to hear from anyone who live on either of the roads or neighbouring streets and have ring doorbell footage."

Anyone with information are asked to contact Braintree CID on 101 or independent charity Crimestoppers completely anonymously, quoting 42/140694/19 for the Great Notley incident or 42/140397/19 for the Stansted incident.