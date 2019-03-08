Fresh bid for bin lorry depot is unveiled by council after previous plan is turned down

Plans to build a bin lorry depot in Little Canfield have been submitted to UDC, a year after the first application failed. Picture: JB PLANNING ASSOCIATES Archant

A second attempt to build a bin lorry depot in Little Canfield has been unveiled by Uttlesford District Council (UDC), a year after its first application was rejected by a planning committee.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

As well as a new depot, the plans include an outline application for up to 11 acres of employment land; for business, storage and distribution, to be built on a site south of the B1256, in Little Canfield.

Overall, the site covers approximately 15 acres.

Detailed proposals for the depot have been submitted "to meet an operational requirement to urgently relocate from the centre of Great Dunmow", according to a letter attached to the application.

As well as a workshop for the "servicing and maintenance" of refuse vehicles, the depot will consist of an office building with meeting rooms and kitchen facilities, as well as a wash down facility for the bin lorries.

In June last year, a version of the application was rejected by the UDC planning committee, due to concern over the impact of the proposed development upon neighbouring listed buildings, the amenity of the surrounding locality, wildlife and users of the popular walking route the Flitch Way, which borders the southern section of the site.

A design and access statement, prepared by JB Planning Associates, said: "Following this refusal, the landowner and Uttlesford District Council have been collaborating over a revised proposal which addresses the planning committee's concerns and thus ensuring the new council depot can be delivered promptly." Among other alterations to the plans, the entrance to the depot has been changed. Whereas before, the vehicles would enter the depot from Stortford Road, now the depot access will be on the B1256, via the adjoining employment land.

This would prevent HGVs driving past five properties on Stortford Road and addresses councillors' concerns over noise and air quality on that section of the road.

As well as this, the council depot buildings have been moved so they are further away from the Flitch Way and less visible from the route. The "landscape buffer" along the south of the depot has also been extended to 10 metres, "to provide enhanced space for a significant amount of planting to screen views into the depot", the design and access statement says.

Finally, a building height zone of up to 10 metres has also been introduced along the southern part of the employment land, a "significant reduction" compared to the 'up to 14 metres' height parameter proposed previously.