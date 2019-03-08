Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Fresh bid for bin lorry depot is unveiled by council after previous plan is turned down

PUBLISHED: 09:18 06 June 2019 | UPDATED: 09:18 06 June 2019

Plans to build a bin lorry depot in Little Canfield have been submitted to UDC, a year after the first application failed. Picture: JB PLANNING ASSOCIATES

Plans to build a bin lorry depot in Little Canfield have been submitted to UDC, a year after the first application failed. Picture: JB PLANNING ASSOCIATES

Archant

A second attempt to build a bin lorry depot in Little Canfield has been unveiled by Uttlesford District Council (UDC), a year after its first application was rejected by a planning committee.

As well as a new depot, the plans include an outline application for up to 11 acres of employment land; for business, storage and distribution, to be built on a site south of the B1256, in Little Canfield.

Overall, the site covers approximately 15 acres.

Detailed proposals for the depot have been submitted "to meet an operational requirement to urgently relocate from the centre of Great Dunmow", according to a letter attached to the application.

As well as a workshop for the "servicing and maintenance" of refuse vehicles, the depot will consist of an office building with meeting rooms and kitchen facilities, as well as a wash down facility for the bin lorries.

In June last year, a version of the application was rejected by the UDC planning committee, due to concern over the impact of the proposed development upon neighbouring listed buildings, the amenity of the surrounding locality, wildlife and users of the popular walking route the Flitch Way, which borders the southern section of the site.

A design and access statement, prepared by JB Planning Associates, said: "Following this refusal, the landowner and Uttlesford District Council have been collaborating over a revised proposal which addresses the planning committee's concerns and thus ensuring the new council depot can be delivered promptly." Among other alterations to the plans, the entrance to the depot has been changed. Whereas before, the vehicles would enter the depot from Stortford Road, now the depot access will be on the B1256, via the adjoining employment land.

This would prevent HGVs driving past five properties on Stortford Road and addresses councillors' concerns over noise and air quality on that section of the road.

As well as this, the council depot buildings have been moved so they are further away from the Flitch Way and less visible from the route. The "landscape buffer" along the south of the depot has also been extended to 10 metres, "to provide enhanced space for a significant amount of planting to screen views into the depot", the design and access statement says.

Finally, a building height zone of up to 10 metres has also been introduced along the southern part of the employment land, a "significant reduction" compared to the 'up to 14 metres' height parameter proposed previously.

Most Read

Fresh calls made for support as funding decision over A120 looms

The proposed route of the new dualled A120 between Braintree and Kelvedon. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Familiar faces feature in village’s popular scarecrow trail

Lottie Ashton (age 5) is shocked by the weight of the tin hat 11. Major Pilot Spitfire

Ambulance service confirms man has died in Dunmow High Street this afternoon

Ambulances responded to reports that a man had stopped breathing in Dunmow High Street.

Donald Trump arrives at Stansted Airport for state visit

Donald and Melania Trump arrive at Stansted Airport. Picture: CELIA BARTLETT PHOTOGRAPHY

Funding boost will put GP surgeries in Uttlesford in the fast lane

Broadband boost for GP surgeries in Essex.

Most Read

Fresh calls made for support as funding decision over A120 looms

The proposed route of the new dualled A120 between Braintree and Kelvedon. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Familiar faces feature in village’s popular scarecrow trail

Lottie Ashton (age 5) is shocked by the weight of the tin hat 11. Major Pilot Spitfire

Ambulance service confirms man has died in Dunmow High Street this afternoon

Ambulances responded to reports that a man had stopped breathing in Dunmow High Street.

Donald Trump arrives at Stansted Airport for state visit

Donald and Melania Trump arrive at Stansted Airport. Picture: CELIA BARTLETT PHOTOGRAPHY

Funding boost will put GP surgeries in Uttlesford in the fast lane

Broadband boost for GP surgeries in Essex.

Latest from the Dunmow Broadcast

Jamie Brown of Archant’s Digital Decoded: Helping businesses grapple with the ‘marketing monster’

Jamie Brown, from the Archant learning and development team, who is leading the series of Digital Decoded seminars. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Fresh bid for bin lorry depot is unveiled by council after previous plan is turned down

Plans to build a bin lorry depot in Little Canfield have been submitted to UDC, a year after the first application failed. Picture: JB PLANNING ASSOCIATES

Izzie bids to feed the 1,000

Izzie King with one of her boxes for her Breakfast Challenge to collect food for homeless people. Picture: CELIA BARTLETT PHOTOGRAPHY

Fun on the farm as thousands of Essex schoolchildren descend on showground

Children give a cheer for Essex Schools Food & Farming Day Picture: VICKY HOLMES PHOTOGRAPHY

Wethersfield Festival has bands playing from noon to 10pm.

Last year's Wethersfield Festival
Drive 24