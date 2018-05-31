Advanced search

Delivery driver targeted in attempted robbery

PUBLISHED: 09:24 24 December 2019

Police are investigating an attempted robbery

Police are investigating an attempted robbery

A delivery driver narrowly avoided having his van stolen after being followed while dropping off parcels in Felsted.

The incident took place at about 2pm on December 7 in Perry Road, with Essex Police receiving reports that a man was assaulted by people who demanded he hand over his van.

A spokesman for Essex Police said: "Suspects have followed the victim in his vehicle in a silver Peugeot 306. Suspects have then got out of the vehicle and said to the victim 'we don't want your parcels, we want the van'.

"The victim thought the suspects were joking but the suspects have swung a wheel brace at the victim causing a cut to the victim's nose and the victim has then driven off."

Anyone with information should contact Essex Police on 101 or Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111. Reports can also be made online via the Essex Police website.

