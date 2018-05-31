Advanced search

Plan for new multi-storey car park 'unlikely to proceed' - council says

PUBLISHED: 08:09 21 November 2019 | UPDATED: 08:09 21 November 2019

A 3D image of what the car park could look like, if the development goes ahead. Picture: ARORA MANAGEMENT SERVICES LTD/ FEASIBILITY

The future of plans for a new multi-storey car park at Stansted Airport, which would provide thousands of spaces, looks uncertain, as the second phase of planning permission hasn't yet been secured.

In June 2017, Uttlesford District Council (UDC) granted outline permission for an independent operator to build a six level car park near the airport, north of the Bassingbourn roundabout.

However, in a report prepared on airport-related parking for a scrutiny committee meeting earlier this month, Richard Auty, assistant director of corporate services at the council, said the reserved matters, which would include more details about the proposed car park, had not been submitted and said it was "unlikely that this proposal will now proceed".

The planning application form gives the applicant as Tim Jurdon, with the company name given as AP27 Limited C/O Arora Management Services Limited.

UDC wrote to Mr Jurdon, who is head of planning at the Arora Group, in 2017 to say planning permission for the car park was granted, on the condition that approval of the details of layout, access, scale, landscaping and appearance, known as 'reserved matters' was obtained before development began.

The letter also said the application for approval of reserved matters must be made to UDC "no later than the expiration of three years from the date of this permission". The applicant has just seven months left to lodge the plans.

A design and access statement, submitted in support of the original plan reads: "Traffic using the site would be spread throughout the operating hours of the airport rather than being concentrated in the am and pm peak periods, with access via the existing roundabout access off Coopers End Road. Provision of cheaper, convenient on-airport parking outside the control of the monopoly owner will assist in diverting airline passengers from the kiss and fly mode which is the most inefficient way of accessing the airport as it normally involves four journeys compared with two for car park users."

Earlier this year, Stansted Airport opened its own multi-storey car park with nearly 3,000 spaces. As of the end of 2017, there were 30,750 on-airport car parking spaces for passengers.

The Arora Group did not respond when approached for comment.

