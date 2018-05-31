Advanced search

Date set for final decision on airport plan

PUBLISHED: 09:55 24 December 2019

A date has been set for the Stansted Airport plan to come back before councillors, the district council has confirmed.

A special planning committee meeting will be held on January 24 to consider matters relating to the airport's bid to expand its annual passenger cap from 35 million to 43 million.

Councillors will meet to consider the adequacy of the S106 agreement - a package of legally-binding planning obligations which are attached to the planning permission to off-set its impact - as well as any potential new material considerations since the committee resolved to grant the application in November 2018.

The committee will need to determine whether to authorise the release of a decision notice, formally approving the application. Earlier this year, councillors voted not to release the decision notice and, instead, opted to refer the decision back to the planning committee.

Uttlesford District Council will host a public speaking session to allow people more opportunity to express their views to representatives of the planning committee. The session will take place on Friday, January 17.

Further details about the public speaking session and the arrangements for the committee, including how to register to speak, will be issued in due course, the council said. People will not be able to register to speak at the committee or public speaking session until the further details have been announced.

