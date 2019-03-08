Advanced search

Daring group take on skydive for St Clare Hospice

PUBLISHED: 08:53 20 August 2019

Owen widdowson

The team of nine Weston Homes staff celebrate their challenge together. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

The team of nine Weston Homes staff celebrate their challenge together. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Archant

Property development firm Weston Homes donated £22,750 to St Clare Hospice after staff completed a charity skydive on August 4.

A group of nine people from the Takeley-based firm took off from Beccles Airfield in Suffolk, to complete the feat.

Bob Weston, chairman of Weston Group, said: "[The] vital funds will allow St Clare to continue providing free compassionate care and support to hundreds of people and their families."

Among the divers were Great Dunmow locals Hannah Wix, 23, and Paula Keane, 56, as well as participants from Bishop's Stortford, Braintree, Hatfield Heath, Felsted, Great Baddow and Waltham Cross.

"Weston Homes' support for St Clare Hospice is simply unparalleled," Amy Jacobs, corporate fundraising manager at the hospice, said. She thanked the group for "taking such a daring challenge".

