Man admits causing death of Dunmow grandfather in collision

Tributes have been paid to Steve Lord who died following a crash on the M11. Picture: ESSEX POLICE Archant

A driver has admitted causing a collision on the M11 which resulted in the death of a motorcyclist from Dunmow.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Steve Lord was riding his Suzuki GSF on the southbound M11 near Stansted at around 5am on Wednesday, January 16, when he was hit by a car.

The 63-year-old grandfather died at the scene but the car failed-to-stop.

Daniel Tilley, 37, of Joyners Field, in Harlow, was arrested the following day.

He was later charged with causing death by dangerous driving, failing to stop at the scene of a collision, and failing to report a collision - charges he admitted at Chelmsford Crown Court yesterday (Wednesday).

He is due to be sentenced at the same court on Thursday 26 September.

Senior investigating officer Inspector Rob Brettell, from the serious collision investigation unit, said: "Daniel Tilley caused the death of Steve Lord but instead of stopping to help him, drove off and failed to report the collision.

"Some excellent police work led to the car involved being identified and traced back to Tilley.

"Ultimately, the evidence we were able to build against Tilley left him with no option but to admit what he had done. By doing so he has at least prevented Mr Lord's family from going through the ordeal of a trial."