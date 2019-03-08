Advanced search

Man admits causing death of Dunmow grandfather in collision

PUBLISHED: 13:23 05 September 2019

Tributes have been paid to Steve Lord who died following a crash on the M11. Picture: ESSEX POLICE

Tributes have been paid to Steve Lord who died following a crash on the M11. Picture: ESSEX POLICE

Archant

A driver has admitted causing a collision on the M11 which resulted in the death of a motorcyclist from Dunmow.

Steve Lord was riding his Suzuki GSF on the southbound M11 near Stansted at around 5am on Wednesday, January 16, when he was hit by a car.

The 63-year-old grandfather died at the scene but the car failed-to-stop.

Daniel Tilley, 37, of Joyners Field, in Harlow, was arrested the following day.

He was later charged with causing death by dangerous driving, failing to stop at the scene of a collision, and failing to report a collision - charges he admitted at Chelmsford Crown Court yesterday (Wednesday).

He is due to be sentenced at the same court on Thursday 26 September.

Senior investigating officer Inspector Rob Brettell, from the serious collision investigation unit, said: "Daniel Tilley caused the death of Steve Lord but instead of stopping to help him, drove off and failed to report the collision.

"Some excellent police work led to the car involved being identified and traced back to Tilley.

"Ultimately, the evidence we were able to build against Tilley left him with no option but to admit what he had done. By doing so he has at least prevented Mr Lord's family from going through the ordeal of a trial."

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Police linking knifepoint Stansted Mountfitchet burglary with Great Notley incident

Police are searching for the men who committed the burglary in Duxford this afternoon (September 3.

Police searching house in village following terrorism arrest

Police and ambulance crews in Wendens Ambo. Picture: ARCHANT

Dunmow man pleads not guilty to grooming ‘teenage boy’

Warren James Bolden appeared at Chelmsford Magistrate's Court on Wednesday August 28.

Great Easton Soapbox Race “excellent” event with thrills for all the family

Fun at the Great Easton Soapbox Race. Picture: SAFFRON PHOTO

Police appeal for witnesses after knifepoint robbery in Stansted Mountfitchet

Crime news

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Police linking knifepoint Stansted Mountfitchet burglary with Great Notley incident

Police are searching for the men who committed the burglary in Duxford this afternoon (September 3.

Police searching house in village following terrorism arrest

Police and ambulance crews in Wendens Ambo. Picture: ARCHANT

Dunmow man pleads not guilty to grooming ‘teenage boy’

Warren James Bolden appeared at Chelmsford Magistrate's Court on Wednesday August 28.

Great Easton Soapbox Race “excellent” event with thrills for all the family

Fun at the Great Easton Soapbox Race. Picture: SAFFRON PHOTO

Police appeal for witnesses after knifepoint robbery in Stansted Mountfitchet

Crime news

Latest from the Dunmow Broadcast

Man admits causing death of Dunmow grandfather in collision

Tributes have been paid to Steve Lord who died following a crash on the M11. Picture: ESSEX POLICE

Can region afford for Stansted expansion plans to be stalled as Brexit approaches?

The East of England's chambers of commerce are calling for an end to delays in approving Stansted's expansion plans Picture: TONY PICK

Rival plans for a new bin lorry depot in Uttlesford are set to go before committee

Great Dunmow Town Council have backed plans for a new bin lorry depot on land east of the B1256, approximately a kilometre from Dunmow's town centre. Picture: DP ARCHITECTURE LTD

REVIEW: Malory Towers at Cambridge Arts Theatre - tales told out of school are better left unsaid

The cast of Malory Towers

Dunmow man pleads not guilty to grooming ‘teenage boy’

Warren James Bolden appeared at Chelmsford Magistrate's Court on Wednesday August 28.
Drive 24