Dame Bradbury School hails first family fun run a "great success"

PUBLISHED: 15:22 21 May 2019

The Willy Wonka Family

The Willy Wonka Family

Oompa loompas, super heroes and unicorns could be spotted in Carver Barracks on Sunday.

The Dalmation FamilyThe Dalmation Family

This strange assortment of characters were taking part in an inaugural family fun run organised by Dame Bradbury's School, in aid of Cancer Research and East Anglia Children's Hospices.

From Spiderman to Willy Wonka and Cruella De Vil, the good, the batty and the bad were jostling at the starting line.

Runners could choose from a one, two or five kilometre race, with more than 250 people taking part.

The event was organised by the Dame Bradbury's sports department in collaboration with the parent-teacher association (PTA).

The Primate FamilyThe Primate Family

A school spokesman said: "The morning was a great success. We would like to say a huge thank you to all families, staff and local organisations who have supported and sponsored this event. We look forward to raising a fantastic amount of money for two amazing charities."

Going bananas on the 5k home straightGoing bananas on the 5k home straight

5k Home straight5k Home straight

A delighted mum & daughter at the finishA delighted mum & daughter at the finish

5k Finish5k Finish

Leyla Salisbury (9) helping t give out the finishing medals.Leyla Salisbury (9) helping t give out the finishing medals.

Wily Wonka and the little oompa-loompa pass the finish.Wily Wonka and the little oompa-loompa pass the finish.

Two participants on the hoofTwo participants on the hoof

Emily Hill (10) looking pleased having completed the 2kEmily Hill (10) looking pleased having completed the 2k

Countdown to the start of the 5kCountdown to the start of the 5k

The Foster family - Steven & Kelly with Edie (8) and Ted (5) before the 5k.The Foster family - Steven & Kelly with Edie (8) and Ted (5) before the 5k.

