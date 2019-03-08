Dame Bradbury School hails first family fun run a "great success"
PUBLISHED: 15:22 21 May 2019
Oompa loompas, super heroes and unicorns could be spotted in Carver Barracks on Sunday.
This strange assortment of characters were taking part in an inaugural family fun run organised by Dame Bradbury's School, in aid of Cancer Research and East Anglia Children's Hospices.
From Spiderman to Willy Wonka and Cruella De Vil, the good, the batty and the bad were jostling at the starting line.
Runners could choose from a one, two or five kilometre race, with more than 250 people taking part.
The event was organised by the Dame Bradbury's sports department in collaboration with the parent-teacher association (PTA).
A school spokesman said: "The morning was a great success. We would like to say a huge thank you to all families, staff and local organisations who have supported and sponsored this event. We look forward to raising a fantastic amount of money for two amazing charities."