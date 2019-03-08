Dads swap the school run for charity race in fundraising effort

L-R: Dave Cole, Chris Pertwee and James Stone completed the race in under six hours. Picture: Alison Pertwee Archant

Three dads have raised more than £2,000 for Stebbing Primary School by cycling 100 miles in less than six hours.

The dads completed the 100 mile race in under six hours. Picture: SPORTORGAF.COM The dads completed the 100 mile race in under six hours. Picture: SPORTORGAF.COM

Dave Cole, James Stone and Chris Pertwee took part in the Prudential Ride London race on August 4, starting from Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park, cycling through east London and in to Surrey before finishing outside Buckingham Palace, completing the race in five hours and 54 minutes.

All three are parents of children who attend Stebbing Primary School, and the funds raised will go towards replacing the school's hall floor and soft furnishings.

Cassie Stone, James' wife and chairman of the Associated Friends of Stebbing School, said: "Being the chair of the PTA, is it a very difficult job trying raise money for such a small school, there are only so many quiz nights and bake sales you can hold. For anyone to volunteer to take on a challenge like this is such a good opportunity for the school. I would like to thank them for doing this and making my role that little bit easier. All of the children will benefit from this very generous act."

Whilst Essex County Council is repairing parts of the hall, the hall floor is not included in the refurbishment. Recent work at the school includes replacing a temporary classroom with a permanent one last year.

The trio did not know each other well before they signed up for the race, but are now good friends, according to Cassie.

James, whose daughter Nell, 9, studies at the school, said: "We all either cycled or run at least once or twice a week, and often used to nod, or say 'morning' even though we didn't really know one another."

Speaking about the race, James said: "It stayed dry so the ride was good, we lost one another a few times, but we somehow all came back together."

Head teacher Lucy Mawson said: "On behalf of the school I would like to say how grateful and appreciative we are for the hard work and determination of the dads who completed this challenged."

The trio have raised £2,376. To donate, go to: tinyurl.com/stebbing100.