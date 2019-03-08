Cyclists preparing to pedal 1,000 miles in group effort call for more riders

Dunmow Round Table cyclists at the Menin gate, Ypres in 2014 Archant

A group of cyclists are set to pedal 1,000 miles between them in an hour and are calling for more people to join them.

On Saturday, October 19, riders from Great Dunmow will be raising money for BLESMA, the charity for injured service personnel, by going round the track at Redbridge Cycling Centre enough times to have travelled 1,000 miles in 60 minutes.

In the group will be para cyclists who are injured soldiers.

The event, supported by Dunmow Velo Cycling Club, is a reunion event for the Round Table cyclists who raised £80,000 for the same charity by cycling to Ypres in 2014.

The organisers are looking for another 35 riders to make up the maxim of 70. The more riders, the greater the chance of reaching the target.

Register for free at www.tickettailor.com/events/greatdunmowroundtable/296515

For more information contact Bill Williams on elsconone@gmail.com