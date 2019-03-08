Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Driver sought after cyclist is injured in collision near Takeley

PUBLISHED: 10:41 22 April 2019 | UPDATED: 10:42 22 April 2019

Archant

Officers are investigating a collision involving car and a cyclist near to Hatfield Heath, Takeley on Good Friday are appealing for witnesses and dash cam footage.

It was reported that a red car, believed to be a Vauxhall Corsa, collided with a cyclist near to the junction with Bush End Road, between Takeley and Hatfield Broad Oak at about 3.30pm.

The red car, which didn't stop following the collision, was reported to have been travelling with a white car.

The cyclist, a man in his 30s, was taken to hospital and treated from minor injuries.

Anyone who witnessed or has dashcam footage of the collision is asked to contact PC Elizabeth Ferris at Stanway Roads Policing Unit on 101, quoting incident 746 of 19 April.

Information can also be given anonymously to independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Driver sought after cyclist is injured in collision near Takeley

Cocaine drugs gang which operated out of Stansted jailed for 46 years

Top left: Andrew Seaforth, top right: Bradley Stantiford, bottom left: Joanne O'Brien, bottom right: Matthew Hunt

TOWIE cast visit stunning historic Essex estate

The cast of TOWIE at Spains Hall, Finchingfield

End of an era as family-run firm agrees to takeover deal

Ridgeons

Police appeal for witnesses after knifepoint robbery in Stansted Mountfitchet

Crime news

Most Read

Driver sought after cyclist is injured in collision near Takeley

Cocaine drugs gang which operated out of Stansted jailed for 46 years

Top left: Andrew Seaforth, top right: Bradley Stantiford, bottom left: Joanne O'Brien, bottom right: Matthew Hunt

TOWIE cast visit stunning historic Essex estate

The cast of TOWIE at Spains Hall, Finchingfield

End of an era as family-run firm agrees to takeover deal

Ridgeons

Police appeal for witnesses after knifepoint robbery in Stansted Mountfitchet

Crime news

Latest from the Dunmow Broadcast

Driver sought after cyclist is injured in collision near Takeley

Essex Police welcome 59 new officers to help protect the county

Essex Police welcomed 59 new police officers at their HQ in Chelmsford on Thursday (April 18). Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Man wanted by police after theft from Tesco in Saffron Walden

Police want to identify this man after a three-figure sum of DVDs were stolen from Tesco in Saffron Walden. Picture: ESSEX POLICE

Man charged after dangerous driving incident near Stansted Airport

Essex Police. Picture: ESSEX ROADS POLICING

Iconic mill is closed as trustees begin restoration efforts

Thaxted windmill. Picture: Saffron Photo
Drive 24