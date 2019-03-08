Driver sought after cyclist is injured in collision near Takeley

Officers are investigating a collision involving car and a cyclist near to Hatfield Heath, Takeley on Good Friday are appealing for witnesses and dash cam footage.

It was reported that a red car, believed to be a Vauxhall Corsa, collided with a cyclist near to the junction with Bush End Road, between Takeley and Hatfield Broad Oak at about 3.30pm.

The red car, which didn't stop following the collision, was reported to have been travelling with a white car.

The cyclist, a man in his 30s, was taken to hospital and treated from minor injuries.

Anyone who witnessed or has dashcam footage of the collision is asked to contact PC Elizabeth Ferris at Stanway Roads Policing Unit on 101, quoting incident 746 of 19 April.

Information can also be given anonymously to independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org.