Cycling challenge sees Dunmow riders raise more than £20,000 for veterans' charity

Cyclists ready to pedal a combined distance of 1000 miles at the Redbridge Cycling Centre for Blesma. Picture: BRIAN CHENIER Brian Chenier

More than £20,000 has been raised for a veterans' charity after a combined effort saw Dunmow cyclists pedal 1,000 miles in an hour.

A victorious racer on October 19, where clyclists covered a combined distance of 1000 miles at Redbridge Cycling Centre for Blesma. Picture: BRIAN CHENIER A victorious racer on October 19, where clyclists covered a combined distance of 1000 miles at Redbridge Cycling Centre for Blesma. Picture: BRIAN CHENIER

Money raised from the challenge, held on October 19, and organised by Great Dunmow Round Table, will go towards the British Limbless Ex-Servicemen's Association (Blesma).

Some 61 cyclists took part in the ride, including members of the Dunmow Velo cycling club.

Organiser Bill Williams, said: "In 2014 I organised an event with Mike Dalton, then chairman of Great Dunmow Round Table, to ride from Dunmow to Ypres in Belgium to raise money for Blesma, and to lay a wreath at the Menin Gate to commemorate the centenary of the start of the First World War. That event raised £86,000 for Blesma and was also the catalyst for setting up Dunmow Velo. We thought it fitting to arrange an anniversary ride to raise money for the same charity and bring together many of the riders who took part in the 2014 fundraising event".

Redbridge Cycling Centre hosted the day and all riders safely completed the challenge, despite a couple of punctures. All together, the group cycled 1,201 miles, with one individual completing 25 miles within the hour.

Cyclists covered a combined distance of 1000 miles at the Redbridge Cycling Centre for Blesma. Picture: BRIAN CHENIER Cyclists covered a combined distance of 1000 miles at the Redbridge Cycling Centre for Blesma. Picture: BRIAN CHENIER

Bill added: "Thank you to all the riders, volunteers and Blesma staff that helped make the event so successful, and special thanks to Mike Dalton, Steve Eccles and Joe Hancock from Great Dunmow Round Table who helped arrange the event."

Jonathan Bell from Blesma, who took part in the challenge on his hand cycle said: "We are very grateful for the support Great Dunmow Round Table has raised for Blesma over the years. The money they have raised has made a big difference for the activities Blesma can provide for its members."

You can still donate to the cause by visiting www.justgiving.com/fundraising/blesmacycle1000milesin1hour.

Blesma was formed after the First World War and is dedicated to assisting serving and ex-service men and women who have suffered life-changing limb loss or the use of a limb, an eye or loss of sight whilst serving in the armed forces.

