Crunch meeting for disabled club tomorrow as it faces closure over shortage of new volunteers

A disabled club which may be forced to close after more than 60 years is holding an open meeting to discuss its future.

The Dunmow Disabled Club will fold in December unless volunteers can be found to form a replacement committee, as current members are standing down, mostly due to health reasons.

Since the Broadcast published an appeal made by the club in May for new leaders, it has received "tentative enquiries" and visits from people interested in positions.

Now, a meeting will be held tomorrow (September 25), to discuss whether a viable committee can be formed, and anyone interested in a committee position, or volunteering in a non-committee role, is invited.

In particular, the current committee want to see a new chairman, treasurer and secretaries appointed.

The club, which was founded as the Dunmow Physical Handicapped Club in 1954, meets every second Wednesday of the month from 2.30-4.30pm at the Dunmow Day Centre in Chequers Lane. In addition, six outings a year are run on the last Thursday of the month.

Chairman Margaret Joyce previously told the Broadcast: "This is a service for the town and it is vital that it should carry on for the sake of the people with their various disabilities. For some of them it is their only opportunity to get out of their homes and socialise with other people."

Mrs Joyce added that the out-going committee would be on hand to help and advise the new group.

The monthly meetings are regularly attended by about 35 of the club's 47 members, who each pay £10 per annum membership fee. The meetings feature activities such as talks, musical performances and shows; and the outings include trips to museums, gardens, garden centres and London theatres.

The club receives funding through raffles, a summer fair, legacies and donations from local organisations. Over the past few years these have included £400 from the town's bowls club and £500 from the carnival committee.

Members were informed of the committee's decision to stand down at the club's annual meeting on May 8.

The open meeting will take place at 2.30 at the Dunmow Day Centre, CM6 1EQ.