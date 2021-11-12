News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Dunmow Broadcast > News > Crime

Parish councils form protest committee against Wethersfield prisons plan

Author Picture Icon

Will Durrant

Published: 5:16 PM November 12, 2021
Updated: 5:50 PM November 12, 2021
Wethersfield parish councillors John Pearce and David Wilson at Blackmore End Village Hall

Wethersfield parish councillors John Pearce and David Wilson will represent the area on a new prisons protest committee. Picture: Will Durrant - Credit: Archant

Parish councils are set to team up to protest against a prisons scheme in Essex.

Wethersfield parish councillors have agreed to set up a committee which could work with councils further afield to oppose a prison-building plan.

Their meeting follows a Ministry of Justice consultation on a proposal to build two new prisons on the former Wethersfield airbase to accommodate around 3,430 inmates in total.

The MoJ claims its plans will help create 18,000 new prison places nationwide by the mid-2020s, and will benefit the economy by creating "hundreds" of new jobs.

A drawing of the proposed Wethersfield prison in Essex

The Ministry of Justice plans to build two prisons on the former RAF Wethersfield base - Credit: Ministry of Justice

But seven parish councils covering Finchingfield, Shalford, The Bardfields and The Salings, among others, fear the plans will harm the countryside.

Wethersfield Parish Council will "host" the committee and more councils could be invited to join in future.

You may also want to watch:

At a meeting on Wednesday, November 10, parish councillor David Wilson said: "We will communicate our plans with a sense of urgency."

He added: "By the end of November, I envisage we would have had a meeting so that we can hear the views of councils who want to be a part of our committee."

Most Read

  1. 1 Chelmsford, Brentwood and Colchester schools most 'in-demand' in Essex
  2. 2 Chelmsford: Safety measures for roundabout signage after Thaxted man dies
  3. 3 Nearly 100 homes proposed on greenfield land near Little Canfield
  1. 4 Tesco extension work has started in Great Dunmow
  2. 5 IN PICTURES: Great Dunmow's Armistice Day 2021
  3. 6 Barnston group celebrates 100th anniversary
  4. 7 Tesco and Co-op recall food items over allergy concerns
  5. 8 Kemi Badenoch MP's column: NHS appointments
  6. 9 Dunmow Town Team announces 2021 Christmas market
  7. 10 Dinosaur themed park: plans are submitted

How the committee will fight the prison plans is yet to be discussed.

But Shalford council chair Andrew Hull told members that the plan is so detrimental that a portion of each parish council's tax allowance should be handed to the committee.

Speaking as a member of the public, Cllr Hull said: "Contributing 10% of your precept would be a good starting point, and other parish councils could follow suit."

The committee will decide how much funding it needs at a later meeting.

Cllr Hull said that the MoJ's consultation on the prisons, which ran between September and November, was inadequate.

He said: "Not all villages received letters on the plans.

"It should not be counted as community involvement."

Residents and councillors will be able to comment on the plans again if the ministry decides to submit a planning application to Braintree District Council.

An MoJ spokesperson said: "These plans would create hundreds of jobs for the community.

"No final decisions have been made."

Braintree News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

A sign: Essex Police, Uttlesford District Council

Essex Police

Police now in talks with CPS over 'issue' at Uttlesford council

Will Durrant

Author Picture Icon
Violet Holden, the former landlady of The Star in Dunmow, who has died age 106

Obituary

Obituary: Former landlady of The Star pub in Dunmow, Violet Holden

Louise Dunderdale and Rev Tom Warmington

Logo Icon
Essex Police arrested a man on suspicion of a hate crime at Stansted Airport

Football

Man arrested as police investigate antisemitic chant on Stansted flight

Will Durrant

Author Picture Icon
The crowd enjoying the 2021 Great Dunmow Round Table's firework display and bonfire at the Recreation Ground

Bonfire Night | Gallery

In pictures: Great Dunmow Round Table's firework display 2021

Louise Dunderdale

Author Picture Icon