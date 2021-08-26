Update: Braintree stabbing victim now described as 'stable'
- Credit: Essex Police
The man who was stabbed and taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries this morning is now described as being in a stable condition.
Essex Police have been in and around Enterprise Court industrial estate today (Thursday) in Braintree, carrying out extensive enquiries.
They were called by ambulance colleagues shortly after 1.30am with reports that a man in his 40s had been found with stab wounds.
Police said they would like to thank local residents and those who work in and around the industrial estate for their continued patience and support.
Anyone with information, or footage from surrounding areas that may help the investigation, is asked to contact 101 or use the Live Chat button online at https://www.essex.police.uk between 7am and 11pm. Please quote incident 31 of August 26.
You may also want to watch:
Information can also be given to independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or https://crimestoppers-uk.org.
Most Read
- 1 Man in hospital with life-threatening injury after being stabbed
- 2 Essex donation points set up for items to help Afghanistan refugees
- 3 Katie Price’s engagement ring from Carl Woods ‘taken in assault’
- 4 Katie Price alleged assault: Police release 32-year-old man on bail
- 5 What's On in Essex this August Bank Holiday weekend
- 6 Essex people rally to support Afghan refugees
- 7 Man arrested after 'Katie Price' incident
- 8 Flowers, produce and crafts will be exhibited in Dunmow display
- 9 Join the fun as Cricket Club events celebrate their 125 years
- 10 Essex coroner's report leads to mental health support changes