Published: 6:57 PM August 26, 2021

Essex Police at the scene of a stabbing at Enterprise Court industrial estate, Braintree - Credit: Essex Police

The man who was stabbed and taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries this morning is now described as being in a stable condition.

Essex Police have been in and around Enterprise Court industrial estate today (Thursday) in Braintree, carrying out extensive enquiries.

They were called by ambulance colleagues shortly after 1.30am with reports that a man in his 40s had been found with stab wounds.

Police said they would like to thank local residents and those who work in and around the industrial estate for their continued patience and support.

Anyone with information, or footage from surrounding areas that may help the investigation, is asked to contact 101 or use the Live Chat button online at https://www.essex.police.uk between 7am and 11pm. Please quote incident 31 of August 26.

Information can also be given to independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or https://crimestoppers-uk.org.