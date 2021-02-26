Published: 12:00 PM February 26, 2021 Updated: 2:15 PM February 26, 2021

Burglars smashed the windows at Co-op in Great Dunmow and ran off with cigarettes.

The incident at the White Street shop happened on February 16 at 4.10am.

If you have information about this, call Essex Police on 101 quoting the crime reference number 42/27306/21.

You can also contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.