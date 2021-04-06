Doorbell crimes in Thaxted see one ‘ripped off’ before suspect flees

Published: 2:03 PM April 6, 2021 Updated: 2:10 PM April 6, 2021

A Thaxted resident had their doorbell ripped off from their home.

This is one of two recent crimes involving doorbells in the village, and took place at a property in Mill End at 10.30pm on March 26.

The suspect fled the scene after committing the offence.

In a separate incident earlier that day, a resident had their doorbell and an agapanthus plant stolen from their house in Weaverhead Lane at 7pm.

Should you have any information about these incidents, call Essex Police on 101, quoting crime reference number 42/54307/21 or 42/55603/21.

You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.