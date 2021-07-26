Published: 11:32 AM July 26, 2021 Updated: 12:09 PM July 26, 2021

Essex Police has issued this image of a ruby and diamond eternity ring, similar to the one stolen from a patient's hand in Broomfield Hospital - Credit: Essex Police

An eternity ring with rubies and diamonds and a gold wedding band were stolen from a hospital patient's finger.

Low value "tin" rings were left in their place, covered in tape to hide the swap.

The woman in her 80s was admitted to Broomfield Hospital's Notley Ward, and she sadly passed away nine days later.

During her time on Notley Ward in June, her daughter saw the rings had been taped over.

When staff were asked to remove the tape, it was discovered the patient's rings had been swapped with the tin ones.

Her two rings were on her hand when she was admitted and were never removed during any treatment.

PC Grimsey of Essex Police is leading the investigation, and the force has issued images similar to the missing rings.

They want to hear from anyone who has been offered the rings for sale, or who know where they are.

PC Grimsey said: “The rings were of sentimental value and the family are understandably distraught that this has happened.

“The rings signified happier times in the lady’s life, but her family are now robbed of those precious memories.

“One is a gold wedding band and one is a ruby and diamond ring."

If you have information, call police on 101 and quote reference 42/112803/21.

Or submit a report online at https://www.essex.police.uk or use the 'Live Chat' button to speak to an online operator between 7am and 11pm.

Anonymous information can also be given to independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

A spokesperson for Mid and South Essex NHS Foundation Trust, said: “We’ve taken this incident extremely seriously and will be working closely with the police to support their investigation.”

The images are of rings similar to the two that have been stolen. They are not the actual rings.



