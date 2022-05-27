Ahmed Ozyoruk, aged 22, of no fixed address in Colchester, has been jailed for drug offences in the Braintree area. - Credit: Essex Police

A drug dealer took over the home of a vulnerable man and used it as his base to supply Class A drugs in the Braintree area.

Ahmed Ozyoruk, 22, of no fixed address in Colchester, was arrested after concerns had been raised for a vulnerable man.

There were concerns the man was being taken advantage of and police checked to make sure he was OK.

During that check, two other men – one was Ozyoruk – were at the address.

Police officers in the Operation Raptor North team launched an investigation into the 'Ace' line in January 2022.

The line was sending bulk messages advertising the sale of heroin and crack cocaine in Braintree.

A short time later, an officer located a burner-style mobile phone which police linked to the drugs line.

It was seized and both men found at the vulnerable man's home were arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of Class A drugs.

Officers were able to prove Ozyoruk, known to some as 'Ace', was with the line phone on more than 200 occasions, including in Essex, London, and Bedfordshire.

Ozyoruk answered no comment during interviews and was subsequently charged with two counts of being concerned in the supply of Class A drugs.

He admitted the offences at Chelmsford Crown Court and was sentenced on May 18 to a total of six years and six months in prison.

The second man arrested remains released under investigation.

Detective Constable Jonathan Stephenson of Op Raptor North led the investigation.

He said: “This was Ozyoruk’s third strike, and the sentence handed to him reflects the severity of his offending.

“Unfortunately for him, by the time he was arrested, we had already built a case against him which ultimately meant he had very little option but to admit the charges levelled against him and accept his sentence.”





