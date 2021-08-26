Published: 9:50 AM August 26, 2021

A man is in hospital with a life-threatening injury after being stabbed in the early hours of this morning (Thursday).

Essex Police were called by ambulance colleagues at around 1.30am after the man was found in Enterprise Court industrial estate, Braintree. He is believed to be in his 40s.

Police are on the scene this morning and are asking people to avoid the area.

Detective Inspector Scott Kingsnorth said: “Officers are carrying out enquiries in the area and are working quickly to establish the events leading up to this incident.

“If you are an employee of the industrial park or have plans to travel there this morning, we ask that you please avoid the area and make alternative arrangements where possible.

“If you have any information that may help our investigation, or dash cam or ring doorbell footage from the surrounding areas, please get in contact with us.”

Call police on 101 or use the 'Live Chat' button on their website at https://www.essex.police.uk to speak to an operator between 7am and 11pm, quoting 31 of August 26.

Information can also be given anonymously to independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or https://crimestoppers-uk.org.