News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Dunmow Broadcast > News > Crime

Braintree burglary sparks Essex Police appeal

Author Picture Icon

Louise Dunderdale

Published: 6:33 PM January 27, 2022
Black and white CCTV image of a man in a baseball hat released by Essex Police

Essex Police want to speak to this man following a burglary in Manor Street, Braintree. - Credit: Essex Police

Essex police officers have released a picture of a man they would like to speak to, following a burglary in Manor Street, Braintree.

They are hoping that someone will recognise him from the image.

The appeal was launched today (January 27). The burglary took place between 6pm and 6.40pm on Thursday, December 2.

A spokesman said: "We appreciate this is not the best quality image but if you think you may recognise him, please get in touch.

"Additionally, we need anyone who may have information or any CCTV, dash cam, or doorbell footage to please contact us."

Submit a report online at https://www.essex.police.uk or use the 'Live Chat' button to speak to an online operator between 7am and 11pm. Please quote the crime reference number 42/280638/21.

You can also call police on 101 or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Essex Police
Braintree News
Dunmow News
Essex

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Essex Police are seeking witnesses or dashcam footage to an incident in Great Dunmow

Essex Police

Assault in Dunmow's Tesco car park

Louise Dunderdale

Author Picture Icon
Church Road, in Great Hallingbury

Uttlesford District Council

Plans for 18 houses in Countryside Protection Zone near Stansted Airport

Charlie Ridler, Local Democracy Reporter

person
Tom Jones will play Audley End House & Gardens on Sunday, August 14 as part of this summer’s Heritage Live concert series.

Music | Video

Sir Tom Jones to play concert at Audley End House & Gardens

Alan Davies

Author Picture Icon
Police van as data reveals the number of distracted drivers in Essex

Essex Police

Data reveals distracted drivers repeatedly caught in Essex

Charlie Ridler, Local Democracy Reporter

person