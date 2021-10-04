News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Man and woman bailed after report of petrol station robbery

Will Durrant

Published: 1:54 PM October 4, 2021   
Texaco at Galleys Corner, off the A120 in Braintree

Texaco on the A120 at Galleys Corner, Braintree - Credit: Google Earth

A man and woman have been bailed following reports of a robbery at an A120 petrol station.

Police were called to a "serious incident" at Galleys Corner Texaco garage, Braintree at around 1.22am on Friday, October 1.

Essex Police said they arrested a 36-year-old woman on suspicion of robbery when they arrived at the scene.

They also arrested a 36-year-old man on suspicion of burglary.

Both the man and woman have been released on bail, which expires on Thursday, October 28.

Braintree News

