Published: 1:54 PM October 4, 2021

Texaco on the A120 at Galleys Corner, Braintree - Credit: Google Earth

A man and woman have been bailed following reports of a robbery at an A120 petrol station.

Police were called to a "serious incident" at Galleys Corner Texaco garage, Braintree at around 1.22am on Friday, October 1.

Essex Police said they arrested a 36-year-old woman on suspicion of robbery when they arrived at the scene.

They also arrested a 36-year-old man on suspicion of burglary.

Both the man and woman have been released on bail, which expires on Thursday, October 28.