Man and woman bailed after report of petrol station robbery
Published: 1:54 PM October 4, 2021
- Credit: Google Earth
A man and woman have been bailed following reports of a robbery at an A120 petrol station.
Police were called to a "serious incident" at Galleys Corner Texaco garage, Braintree at around 1.22am on Friday, October 1.
Essex Police said they arrested a 36-year-old woman on suspicion of robbery when they arrived at the scene.
They also arrested a 36-year-old man on suspicion of burglary.
Both the man and woman have been released on bail, which expires on Thursday, October 28.