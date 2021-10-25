News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
One arrest after harassment complaints in Halstead

Will Durrant

Published: 9:50 AM October 25, 2021   
Halstead High Street (via Google Streetview)

Halstead High Street - Credit: Google Earth

A man has been arrested after a series of harassment complaints on Halstead High Street.

Essex Police said officers arrested a 40-year-old man from Halstead on suspicion of harassment on Saturday, October 23.

The incidents took place on the street between October 3 and October 14.

Police officers previously appealed for information on the incidents.

They are not looking for anyone else in connection with the investigation.

Essex Police does not believe there is any wider threat to the community.

