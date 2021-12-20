A man was stabbed on the A1060 in Little Hallingbury - Credit: Google Maps

A 22-year-old man from Harlow has been arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm and possession of an offensive weapon after a man aged in his 20s was stabbed on the A1060 in Little Hallingbury.

The incident took place shortly after midday on Saturday (December 18).

The injured man was taken to hospital for treatment.

Police are appealing for witnesses to come forward, especially those with dashcam footage.

Detective Sergeant Luke Howard of Braintree CID said: “The incident occurred in a very public place and we understand a number of vehicles had to slow down in order to avoid it.

“We are urging anyone who was in the area at the time and has not yet spoke to us to get in touch.

“In particular, we want to speak to people who may have dashcam footage of the incident.

“If you were in the area at the time and believe you can help our investigation, please get in touch.”

Submit a report online at https://www.essex.police.uk or use the 'Live Chat' button to speak to an online operator between 7am and 11pm.

Or call 101 for incident 596 of December 18.

Information can also be given to independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or https://crimestoppers-uk.org.