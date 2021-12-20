News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Dunmow Broadcast > News > Crime

Vehicles had to slow down to avoid stabbing attack

Author Picture Icon

Louise Dunderdale

Published: 9:44 AM December 20, 2021
Street map image of the A1060 in Little Hallingbury, Essex

A man was stabbed on the A1060 in Little Hallingbury - Credit: Google Maps

A 22-year-old man from Harlow has been arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm and possession of an offensive weapon after a man aged in his 20s was stabbed on the A1060 in Little Hallingbury.

The incident took place shortly after midday on Saturday (December 18).

The injured man was taken to hospital for treatment.

Police are appealing for witnesses to come forward, especially those with dashcam footage.

Detective Sergeant Luke Howard of Braintree CID said: “The incident occurred in a very public place and we understand a number of vehicles had to slow down in order to avoid it.

“We are urging anyone who was in the area at the time and has not yet spoke to us to get in touch.

“In particular, we want to speak to people who may have dashcam footage of the incident.

Most Read

  1. 1 Archaeologists find remains of late-medieval cart track
  2. 2 IN PICTURES: Santa Claus visits Flitch Green for Christmas
  3. 3 Brohmon in Stansted is top Indian restaurant in Essex
  1. 4 Meet the cast of this year's special Harlow Playhouse pantomime Robin Hood
  2. 5 Council blocks bid to build in Stansted Airport protection zone
  3. 6 Job loss fears as international travel restrictions impact tourists
  4. 7 Katie Price alleged assault: Suspect 'released under investigation'
  5. 8 Police officer dragged along Takeley road after pulling over motorcyclist
  6. 9 Braintree responds to prisons plan amid council office protest
  7. 10 Essex young performer Chloe Dean releases Christmas song, The Barn

“If you were in the area at the time and believe you can help our investigation, please get in touch.”

Submit a report online at https://www.essex.police.uk or use the 'Live Chat' button to speak to an online operator between 7am and 11pm.

Or call 101 for incident 596 of December 18.

Information can also be given to independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or https://crimestoppers-uk.org.

Essex Police
Dunmow News
Bishop's Stortford News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Father Christmas with Revd Dr Colin Fairweather

Christmas | Gallery

IN PICTURES: Takeley and Canfield celebrate the Christmas season

Will Durrant

Author Picture Icon
A fire engine

Essex County Fire and Rescue Service

Firefighters tackle Little Waltham industrial blaze

Will Durrant

Author Picture Icon
Three people in Horrible Histories costume throw a pose on stage at a Car Park Panto performance

Theatre

Car Park Panto's Christmas tour to kick off in Chelmsford

Will Durrant

Author Picture Icon
Colourful scenery on Hempstead High Street

Essex Highways

Main road between Haverhill and Saffron Walden to shut for eight weeks

Will Durrant

Author Picture Icon