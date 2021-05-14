Published: 5:01 PM May 14, 2021

A man admitted to two counts of sexual assault which took place near to Flitch Way, Dunmow

A man who admitted two counts of sexual assault in Dunmow has been sentenced.

Andrea Flauto, now aged 24, of Hadham Road, Bishop's Stortford, was sentenced on May 5 at Chelmsford Magistrates’ Court.

Flauto's first victim was walking on a cycle path near to Flitch Way, talking on a phone on June 1, 2020.

She stopped to let Flauto cycle past, but he stopped and sexually assaulted her.

She pushed him off and he continued cycling.

Later that day, Flauto approached two women who were sitting on bench on the cycle track.

He leaned in uninvited and kissed one of the women.

Flauto has been ordered to sign the sex offenders' register for five years and complete 240 hours of unpaid work.

He was also made the subject of a community order which states he must complete a 40-day rehabilitation requirement.

The court also ordered Flauto to pay £145 in court costs and £95 to each victim as compensation.