News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Dunmow Broadcast > News > Crime

Man sentenced after admitting two charges of sexual assault

Author Picture Icon

Will Durrant

Published: 5:01 PM May 14, 2021   
Two policemen with their backs to the camera

A man admitted to two counts of sexual assault which took place near to Flitch Way, Dunmow - Credit: Archant

A man who admitted two counts of sexual assault in Dunmow has been sentenced.

Andrea Flauto, now aged 24, of Hadham Road, Bishop's Stortford, was sentenced on May 5 at Chelmsford Magistrates’ Court.

Flauto's first victim was walking on a cycle path near to Flitch Way, talking on a phone on June 1, 2020.

She stopped to let Flauto cycle past, but he stopped and sexually assaulted her.

She pushed him off and he continued cycling.

Later that day, Flauto approached two women who were sitting on bench on the cycle track.

He leaned in uninvited and kissed one of the women.

Most Read

  1. 1 TSB closes Dunmow branch
  2. 2 New Dunmow and Barnston vicar thanks community for their warm welcome
  3. 3 Dunmow and Stansted councillors not in new Essex County Council cabinet
  1. 4 New on-call firefighters have joined stations
  2. 5 New cycle network consultation announced
  3. 6 Prison sentence extended for man involved in Dunmow attack
  4. 7 Lockdown eases: new mayor and new Priest join drive-in concert
  5. 8 Is former Love Island star Carl Woods moving to Bardfield?
  6. 9 Man sentenced after admitting two charges of sexual assault
  7. 10 Summer art competition for children launched by school

Flauto has been ordered to sign the sex offenders' register for five years and complete 240 hours of unpaid work.

He was also made the subject of a community order which states he must complete a 40-day rehabilitation requirement.

The court also ordered Flauto to pay £145 in court costs and £95 to each victim as compensation.

Crime
Dunmow News
Uttlesford News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Susan-Barker-CON

Local Elections 2021

Local Elections 2021: Steadfast Susan holds Dunmow seat

Will Durrant

Author Picture Icon
Great Dunmow Town Council mayor Patrick Lavelle

New mayor and deputy mayor appointed for town council

Louise Dunderdale

person
Dawn French, chief executive of Uttlesford District Council

Uttlesford District Council

Uttlesford District Council chief executive is stepping down

Louise Dunderdale

person
Great Dunmow Town Council Mayor Mike Coleman and Mayoress Pauline Coleman

Lockdown Easing

Outgoing mayor reflects on 'a Covid year' in office as he steps down

Louise Dunderdale

person