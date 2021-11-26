Katie Price's alleged attacker has been "released under investigation" after an incident in Little Canfield, Essex (File photo) - Credit: PA

The man arrested as part of an alleged assault on Katie Price no longer faces bail conditions.

Essex Police officers arrested a man on suspicion of assault in Little Canfield on Monday, August 23 after an incident at a residential address.

The 32-year-old man was originally released on bail, and was re-bailed into November.

A police spokesperson said: "A 32-year-old man arrested following reports of an assault in Little Canfield on August 23 has been released under investigation."

This means that the man is no longer subject to bail conditions, and he does not need to attend a police station on a particular date.

But Essex Police did not rule out further action against the man, and said the investigation continues.