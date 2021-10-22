Published: 11:14 AM October 22, 2021

An alleged attack on Katie Price took place on August 23, 2021 in Little Canfield - Credit: PA

A man who was arrested after an alleged assault on Katie Price has been re-bailed into November.

Essex Police said that the 32-year-old man who was arrested after the alleged assault in Little Canfield on August 23 has been re-bailed.

The man was originally arrested on suspicion of assault, theft and coercive and controlling behaviour after police were called to a residential address in the village.

A police spokesperson said: "A 32-year-old man arrested following reports of an assault in Little Canfield on August 23 has been re-bailed until next month (November)."

After the arrest, the man was released on bail until September 20, then re-bailed into October.