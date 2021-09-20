News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Katie Price alleged assault: 32-year-old man re-bailed

Will Durrant

Published: 4:37 PM September 20, 2021    Updated: 4:55 PM September 20, 2021
Katie Price at the National Television Awards 2021 held at the O2 Arena, London.

Katie Price at the National Television Awards 2021 - Credit: PA

A 32-year-old man has been re-bailed as Essex Police continue to investigate an alleged assault in Little Canfield.

Media personality and model Katie Price, 43, claims she was attacked in an incident at a private residence in the village and was taken to hospital with injures to her face on August 23.

A man was arrested and released on bail, which was due to expire today (September 20).

Essex Police confirmed the man has been re-bailed until later this week.

