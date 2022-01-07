News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Man accused of Braintree assault and bag theft to face trial

Author Picture Icon

Will Durrant

Published: 3:19 PM January 7, 2022
Chelmsford Crown Court. Photo: ANDRA MACIUCA.

Chelmsford Crown Court - Credit: Andra Maciuca

A man charged with stealing a woman's bag and Apple Airpods in Braintree faces trial.

Lewis Robinson, of no fixed abode, will appear at Chelmsford Crown Court on April 19.

Robinson last appeared at the crown court on December 15.

He pleased not guilty to assault, criminal damage, and stealing a bag, cash and Airpods after an incident in Braintree on November 15, 2021.

He also pleaded not guilty to possessing cannabis, a class B drug, in Colchester on the same day.

Chelmsford Crown Court
Braintree News
Colchester News
Chelmsford News

