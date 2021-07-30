Ipswich man charged in connection with Cheshunt rail incident

Published: 4:04 PM July 30, 2021

A black Land Rover Discovery sped onto railway tracks near Cheshunt during a police chase - Credit: @ContainerDave/Twitter

A man has been charged in connection with an incident in which a car was driven along railway tracks in Cheshunt, Hertfordshire.

A black 4x4, stolen from an address in Braintree, Essex, was captured on camera speeding through Cheshunt railway station before it was abandoned on the line near Windmill Lane.

The incident also left two Essex Police officers with injuries.

Keiran Francis, 34, of Henniker Road in Ipswich, has been charged with a series of offences after "extensive enquiries" by Hertfordshire Constabulary.

Charges include theft of a vehicle, two counts of criminal damage, assault on an emergency worker and dangerous driving.

He was also charged with "unlawfully and maliciously putting across the railway a car with intent to endanger the safety of any person travelling or being upon the railway", driving whilst disqualified, and driving with no insurance.

He is due to appear at Hatfield Magistrates Court via video link today (Friday, July 30).