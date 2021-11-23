News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Man accused of assaulting woman and stealing her bag in Braintree

Will Durrant

Published: 3:10 PM November 23, 2021
Chelmsford Magistrates' Court

Chelmsford Magistrates' Court - Credit: Andra Maciuca

A 24-year-old man accused of assaulting a woman in Braintree and stealing her bag has been remanded to custody.

Lewis Robinson, of no fixed abode, appeared at Chelmsford Magistrates Court on Wednesday, November 17 to face charges of criminal damage, assault, and stealing Airpod earphones, cash and a bag.

Robinson is also charged with possessing cannabis, a class B drug, in Colchester on the same date.

All of the incidents are thought to have taken place on November 15.

Magistrates sent the case for trial at crown court and remanded Robinson to custody.

He is next due to appear at Chelmsford Crown Court on December 15.

