Man accused of assaulting woman and stealing her bag in Braintree
Published: 3:10 PM November 23, 2021
- Credit: Andra Maciuca
A 24-year-old man accused of assaulting a woman in Braintree and stealing her bag has been remanded to custody.
Lewis Robinson, of no fixed abode, appeared at Chelmsford Magistrates Court on Wednesday, November 17 to face charges of criminal damage, assault, and stealing Airpod earphones, cash and a bag.
Robinson is also charged with possessing cannabis, a class B drug, in Colchester on the same date.
All of the incidents are thought to have taken place on November 15.
Magistrates sent the case for trial at crown court and remanded Robinson to custody.
He is next due to appear at Chelmsford Crown Court on December 15.
Most Read
- 1 Two cyclists taken to hospital after Great Easton crash
- 2 Great Dunmow Primary School revel in rugby's return
- 3 Dunmow Town Team announces 2021 Christmas market
- 4 Pelham Spring solar plans submitted to Uttlesford District Council
- 5 Bulb in administration: What does it mean for you?
- 6 'Massive' headliners set to be announced for Creamfields South Chelmsford 2022 line-up
- 7 Firefighters tackle furnace explosion at Braintree factory
- 8 In pictures: Uttlesford takes part in BBC Children in Need 2021
- 9 Man accused of assaulting woman and stealing her bag in Braintree
- 10 School closed after suspected assault and robbery overnight