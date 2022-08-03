A motorist who "appeared to be driving at other vehicles" on the M11 was arrested in Stratford, London, an Essex Police spokesperson said (File picture) - Credit: Will Durrant

A motorist who "appeared to be driving at other vehicles" has been arrested following an incident on the M11.

Officers from Essex Police apprehended a driver on the A12 near Stratford, London after receiving reports of an erratic driver yesterday (Tuesday, August 2).

The alleged dangerous driving is thought to have taken place on the M11 in west Essex.

Officers arrested the motorist, a 30-year-old man from London, on suspicion of drug driving.

An Essex Police spokesperson said the man was allegedly "driving at other vehicles".

They said: "We were called to reports of a silver Mercedes C200 driving erratically on the M11 in Epping at around 12.55pm on Tuesday, August 2.

"Officers stopped the vehicle on the A12 near Stratford and a 30 year-old man from London was arrested on suspicion of drug driving.

"He is currently in custody."

Officers are urging drivers with dash cams or information about the incident to contact police online (https://www.essex.police.uk/) or by phone on 101, quoting incident 580 of August 2.