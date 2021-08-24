Published: 9:48 AM August 24, 2021 Updated: 10:59 AM August 24, 2021

Reality TV star Katie Price was allegedly assaulted in Little Canfield yesterday. - Credit: PA

The 32-year-old man who was arrested in Little Canfield yesterday has been released on bail until September 20.

Essex Police officers were called to the address in the early hours of Monday morning (August 23) by colleagues in the ambulance service after reports of an assault.

A woman - yesterday rumoured to be celebrity Katie Price - had a facial injury and she was taken to hospital for treatment.

Essex Police this morning said: "A 32-year-old man arrested on suspicion of assault, theft and coercive and controlling behaviour has been released on bail until September 20."

Katie Price - Credit: PA Archive/PA Images

The Sun has an interview with Katie Price where she shares details including pictures of her injuries.



