Katie Price alleged assault: Police release 32-year-old man on bail

Author Picture Icon

Louise Dunderdale

Published: 9:48 AM August 24, 2021    Updated: 10:59 AM August 24, 2021
Katie Price leaves Bexley Magistrates' Court following her drink driving trial where she was banned

Reality TV star Katie Price was allegedly assaulted in Little Canfield yesterday. - Credit: PA

The 32-year-old man who was arrested in Little Canfield yesterday has been released on bail until September 20.

Essex Police officers were called to the address in the early hours of Monday morning (August 23) by colleagues in the ambulance service after reports of an assault.

A woman - yesterday rumoured to be celebrity Katie Price - had a facial injury and she was taken to hospital for treatment.

Essex Police this morning said: "A 32-year-old man arrested on suspicion of assault, theft and coercive and controlling behaviour has been released on bail until September 20."

Katie Price leaving ITV studios in London, after appearing on Loose Women.

Katie Price - Credit: PA Archive/PA Images

The Sun has an interview with Katie Price where she shares details including pictures of her injuries.


Essex Live
Essex Police
Dunmow News
Essex

