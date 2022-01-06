Katie Price's alleged attacker remains 'under investigation'
Published: 4:34 PM January 6, 2022
- Credit: PA
The case of a man who allegedly launched an assault on Katie Price remains under investigation.
A man, aged 32 at the time, was arrested after an alleged assault in Little Canfield, near Dunmow on August 23 last year.
Essex Police confirmed that the man is no longer on bail, and he has been "released under investigation".
This means that the man is no longer subject to bail conditions, and he does not need to attend a police station on a particular date.
The arrested man's bail was originally due to expire in September, but it was extended into November.
Police dropped bail conditions in November, and the situation has not changed since.
