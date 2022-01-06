News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Dunmow Broadcast > News > Crime

Katie Price's alleged attacker remains 'under investigation'

Author Picture Icon

Will Durrant

Published: 4:34 PM January 6, 2022
Katie Price

Katie Price's alleged attacker remains under investigation into 2022 - Credit: PA

The case of a man who allegedly launched an assault on Katie Price remains under investigation.

A man, aged 32 at the time, was arrested after an alleged assault in Little Canfield, near Dunmow on August 23 last year.

Essex Police confirmed that the man is no longer on bail, and he has been "released under investigation".

This means that the man is no longer subject to bail conditions, and he does not need to attend a police station on a particular date.

The arrested man's bail was originally due to expire in September, but it was extended into November.

Police dropped bail conditions in November, and the situation has not changed since.

Most Read

  1. 1 Campaigners send Wethersfield prisons warning to Dominic Raab
  2. 2 Stansted Airport welcomes new international travel testing rules
  3. 3 Braintree council looks into 1,550 fly-tipping tip-offs in just three years
  1. 4 New Year Honours for three at Essex Police
  2. 5 Explained: New PCR test rules brought in as Omicron cases surge
  3. 6 Essex sports superstars pick up New Year Honours
  4. 7 What does a faint red line on a lateral flow Covid test mean?
  5. 8 Former Felsted pupil selected for England squad ahead of U20 Six Nations
  6. 9 Christmas trees will be collected in January 2022
  7. 10 Astronomy: What to look for in the skies in January 2022
Essex Police
Dunmow News
Uttlesford News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Kylie before and after a Slimming World programme in Great Dunmow

Dunmow mum-of-two shares her pride after losing five stone

Will Durrant

Author Picture Icon
Five Helena Romanes School, Dunmow pupils show off their drawings, which were produced in the new primary phase building

Helena Romanes School and Sixth Form Centre

Helena Romanes - Primary phase celebrates first term in action

Will Durrant

Author Picture Icon
Firefighters are battling a large industrial unit blaze in Braintree

Essex Live News | Updated

Firefighters to 'remain throughout the night' to battle large industrial...

Johnny Griffith

Author Picture Icon
A sign outside an Essex County Fire and Rescue Service station in Saffron Walden

Essex County Fire and Rescue Service

Two fire and rescue crews tackle chimney fire in Great Dunmow

Will Durrant

Author Picture Icon