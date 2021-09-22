News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Dunmow Broadcast > News > Crime

Essex Police issues update on Katie Price's alleged assault

Author Picture Icon

Will Durrant

Published: 5:22 PM September 22, 2021   
File photo dated 26/09/19 of Katie Price who has been declared bankrupt at a court in London.

Katie Price had a facial injury and was taken to hospital for treatment following the incident in Little Canfield. - Credit: PA

The 32-year-old man arrested after an alleged assault in Little Canfield has had his bail extended for a second time.

Media personality and model Katie Price, 43, was taken to hospital with injures to her face on August 23, after an incident at a private address in the village.

Essex Police arrested a man in connection with the incident.

In August, the man was released on bail, which was due to expire on Monday, September 20.

The man was re-bailed on Monday until "later this week", but Essex Police said today (September 22) that he will remain on bail until October.

Essex Police
Dunmow News
Essex

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Finchingfield's three-legged race

Gallery

Picture gallery: Spot yourself at Finchingfield 2021 three-legged race

Louise Dunderdale

Author Picture Icon
Protestors block a slip road holding an "Insulate Britain" banner

Environment News

M11 junction becomes target amid environmental protests

Will Durrant

Author Picture Icon
PC Phil Balcomb of Essex Police

Awards

Award for off-duty police officer who saved a man's life

Louise Dunderdale

Author Picture Icon
A police officer wearing a blue vest dealing with police tape in Felsted, Essex

Essex Police

Felsted collision leaves motorcyclist with life-threatening injuries

Will Durrant

Author Picture Icon