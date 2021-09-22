Essex Police issues update on Katie Price's alleged assault
Published: 5:22 PM September 22, 2021
- Credit: PA
The 32-year-old man arrested after an alleged assault in Little Canfield has had his bail extended for a second time.
Media personality and model Katie Price, 43, was taken to hospital with injures to her face on August 23, after an incident at a private address in the village.
Essex Police arrested a man in connection with the incident.
In August, the man was released on bail, which was due to expire on Monday, September 20.
The man was re-bailed on Monday until "later this week", but Essex Police said today (September 22) that he will remain on bail until October.