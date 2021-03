Published: 5:00 PM March 31, 2021

Police are investigating a dog theft incident in Little Dunmow - Credit: Archive photo

Two laptops and jewellery have been stolen during a burglary in Great Dunmow.

The burglars entered the victims’ home by smashing the kitchen window.

The incident happened on Nursery Rise at 10.20am on Friday, March 26.

If you have information, call Essex Police on 101 quoting the crime reference number 42/53011/21.

You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.