Published: 11:12 AM August 25, 2021 Updated: 11:16 AM August 25, 2021

Katie Price had a facial injury and was taken to hospital for treatment following the incident in Little Canfield. - Credit: PA

Reality TV star Katie Price’s diamond engagement ring was reportedly taken in an alleged assault which left her in hospital with facial injuries.

According to The Sun, police are now investigating claims that the seven-carat diamond ring – thought to be worth around £50,000 – was stolen.

The news comes after a 32-year-old man, who was arrested following the incident in Little Canfield on Monday (August 23), was released on bail until September 20.

Essex Police officers were called to the address in the early hours of Monday morning by colleagues in the ambulance service after reports of an assault.

A police spokesman said: “A 32-year-old man arrested on suspicion of assault, theft and coercive and controlling behaviour has been released on bail until September 20.”

The victim – believed to be former glamour model Katie Price – had a facial injury and was taken to hospital for treatment.

A source reportedly told The Sun yesterday: “Katie no longer has her ring. It cost thousands but went during the incident.”

The mum-of-five previously described the beloved jewellery piece as a “fairy-tale ring and more than I could dream of”.

It was given to her by her partner Carl Woods, a car dealer who appeared on Love Island 2016.

The pair met in June last year and Carl, 32, moved into Katie’s home last September.

They got engaged earlier this year and have talked about trying for a baby.