Published: 7:00 AM April 7, 2021

A burglary in High Easter saw tens of thousands of pounds worth of horse riding gear stolen.

Essex Police are now appealing for information.

The burglary took place at around 5.20am March 20.

Equipment taken included six saddles.

If you have any information, you can submit a report online at https://www.essex.police.uk or use the 'Live Chat' button to speak to an online operator between 7am and 11pm.

You can also call Essex Police on 101, quoting the crime reference number 42/48242/21.

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.